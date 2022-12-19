GFS Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,300 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.49 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

