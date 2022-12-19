GFS Advisors LLC Has $5.59 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 204,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

