GFS Advisors LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $86.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $229.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $138.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

