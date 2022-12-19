GFS Advisors LLC Has $7.71 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJH stock opened at $240.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.