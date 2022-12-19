GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

