GFS Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 568 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 568 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.32.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $461.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.