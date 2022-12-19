GFS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,935,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.49.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

