GFS Advisors LLC Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 193,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $52.07 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.