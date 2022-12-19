GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on GH Research in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

GH Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $490.05 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.93. GH Research has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $26.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 69.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after buying an additional 147,581 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GH Research by 28.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

