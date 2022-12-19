GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Now Covered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 240.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on GH Research in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GH Research stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GH Research during the third quarter valued at $127,000. VR Adviser LLC increased its position in GH Research by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 147,581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GH Research by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in GH Research by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.