GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.25.

GH Research Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GHRS opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $490.05 million, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.93. GH Research has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GH Research by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in GH Research by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,333,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after buying an additional 147,581 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GH Research by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GH Research by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

