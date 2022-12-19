Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Glass House Brands in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Glass House Brands Price Performance

GLASF opened at 2.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.81. Glass House Brands has a 52-week low of 1.95 and a 52-week high of 6.54.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

