Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Glaukos stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

