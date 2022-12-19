Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $249.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.36.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

