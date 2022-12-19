Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $481.79 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $333.42 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

