Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $128.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.89 and a 12 month high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,422 shares of company stock valued at $29,080,874. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

