Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $11.82 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

