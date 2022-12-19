Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $12.51 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.1% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,983,000 after buying an additional 784,420 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.23.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $75.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.