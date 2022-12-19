Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $34.98 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $34,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $98.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.