Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $37.15 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $37,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after buying an additional 504,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

