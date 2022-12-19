Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $9.79 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $65.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

