Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 63 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $555.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

