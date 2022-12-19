Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $300,591,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.5 %

SLB stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

