Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 25.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,186,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 2.2 %

American Tower stock opened at $213.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

