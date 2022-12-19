Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 542 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $29,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $144.05 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.91%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

