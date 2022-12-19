Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 881 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $316.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

