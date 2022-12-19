Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 34,554 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 956.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,554 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $139.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

