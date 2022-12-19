Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $242.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.48 and a 200-day moving average of $257.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

