Good Life Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.23.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,994 shares of company stock worth $20,789,743. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

