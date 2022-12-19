Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 190 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 35.7% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.4% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 65.6% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $160.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $283.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.