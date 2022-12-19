Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 588 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

