Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0714 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Grin has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $874,845.73 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,741.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00379283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00867575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00094394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00606807 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00266682 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

