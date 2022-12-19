Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.17%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 182,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

