Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.28.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.17%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.