GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in November

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.5 days.

GUDHF stock opened at 5.54 on Monday. GUD has a 12-month low of 4.70 and a 12-month high of 8.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 5.17.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

