Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of HASI opened at $30.73 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose acquired 7,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

