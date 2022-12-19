Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.57.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Price Performance

HA opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. Hawaiian has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at $405,894.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $594,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 80.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 665.8% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 418,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.