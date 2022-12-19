Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Haynes International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $568.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

HAYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $172,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,140.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,756 shares of company stock worth $1,585,959. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,889,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Haynes International by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Haynes International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Haynes International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.