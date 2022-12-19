Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Haynes International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Haynes International Stock Performance
NASDAQ HAYN opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $568.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Haynes International Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HAYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $172,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,140.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,756 shares of company stock worth $1,585,959. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,889,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Haynes International by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Haynes International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Haynes International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haynes International (HAYN)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.