HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $286.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $238.00 to $286.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $239.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.79. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

