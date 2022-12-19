HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $286.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $238.00 to $286.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.00.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HCA opened at $239.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.74 and its 200 day moving average is $205.79.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

