HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $286.00 at SVB Leerink

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $238.00 to $286.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

HCA opened at $239.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.79. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

