Head-To-Head Analysis: Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI) vs. BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Gemini Group Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BRC alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -29.45% -772.78% 102.89% Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRC and Gemini Group Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $233.10 million 6.15 -$13.85 million N/A N/A Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gemini Group Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC.

BRC has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Group Global has a beta of -2.69, indicating that its stock price is 369% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BRC and Gemini Group Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38 Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRC currently has a consensus price target of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 104.38%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

Summary

BRC beats Gemini Group Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Gemini Group Global

(Get Rating)

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.