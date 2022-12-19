Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives $100.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.29.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Heineken from €109.00 ($114.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($131.58) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Heineken from €116.00 ($122.11) to €114.00 ($120.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Heineken from €100.00 ($105.26) to €95.00 ($100.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Heineken Price Performance

HEINY stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Heineken has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

