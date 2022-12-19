Helium Market Cap Hits $235.97 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Helium has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $235.97 million and approximately $809,763.35 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00010515 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,034,295 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
