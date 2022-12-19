Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Short Interest Up 5.5% in November

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 8,570,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MOMO. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 1,480,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,435,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Hello Group Company Profile

MOMO stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

