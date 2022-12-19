HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HEXO Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.87.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 565.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HEXO

HEXO Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in HEXO by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,081,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 238,647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 57.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 44.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,635 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HEXO by 71.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145,723 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HEXO by 181.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.