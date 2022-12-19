HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.87.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 565.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
