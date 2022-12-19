Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLLY. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Holley to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Holley Price Performance

HLLY stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Holley Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Parafestas Anastasios bought a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at $2,782,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Holley by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after buying an additional 677,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Holley in the second quarter valued at about $71,184,000.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

