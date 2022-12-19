Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 521 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.