Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 130 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $946,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.67 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $459.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.19.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.
Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
