Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 19,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

