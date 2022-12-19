Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMCR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.13.

IMCR stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.47. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

